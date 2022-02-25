Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022.
Photos: Ayeza Khan looks exquisite in her recent pictures

Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 12:00 am
Ayeza is a gorgeous Pakistani actress and model. She was born on January 15, 1991, in Karachi. She is a talented actor who has gained a lot of recognition for her outstanding performances during her acting career.

She is very active on her social media accounts and never fails to impress her followers by sharing her most recent, stunning photos. Here are a few of the latest pictures of Ayeza Khan.

Have a look!

Ayeza Khan Ayeza Khan

She made her acting debut in the drama series “Tum Jo Miley” as a supporting character.

She is known for her leading roles in several television series, including Zard Mausam, Adhoori Aurat, Mere Meherbaan, Do Qadam Door Thay, Pyarey Afzal, Tum Kon Piya, and many more.

