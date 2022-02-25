The government has announced that a special PIA airplane will be sent to evacuate stranded Pakistani students from Ukraine.

The government has announced that a special PIA airplane will be sent to evacuate stranded Pakistani students from Ukraine.

All options will be used to take out the Pakistani students from the war-hit country. Arrangements are being finalised in this regard.

Read more: Russia wants to ‘free Ukraine from oppression?

Meanwhile, PIA chief Air Marshal (retd) Arshad Malik on Friday talked to Pakistan’s Ambassador to Ukraine Major General (retd) Noel Israel Khokhar and discussed different options to evacuate the Pakistani students stranded there due to the prevailing situation.

The Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), in a tweet, said currently the airspace of Ukraine was closed but various options were being worked out for safe evacuation of the Pakistani students.

He expressed confidence to find ‘a way’ in that regard and the national flag carrier was just a call away to carry out the airlift operation.

“I spoke to HE Gen Noel, our ambassador in Ukraine, he was wide awake with his full team in the embassy, discussed various options to recover our students through #PIA, airspace is closed but working out various options In Sha Allah, we shall find a way, PIA is a call away,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Poland has allowed Pakistani citizens stranded in Ukraine to enter Poland by land.

According to a public notice issued by Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistani citizens can travel onwards within Fifteen days.

It said Covid-19 restrictions including PCR Tests, Proof of Vaccination and Quarantine have been suspended from today.

All those traveling in their personal vehicles should have valid driving license, registration at their own names and valid insurance premium.

Any person driving a vehicle, not at his name must have notarized power of attorney along with certified translation.

Amid the rising tension between Ukraine and Russia, a Pakistani student, who is studying MBBS in Ukraine’s capital city Kiev, has lost his contact with his parents in Tando Allahyar, Bol news reported on Friday.

The parents said their 24-year-old son, Zarrar Gujjar, was studying MBBS in Kiev’s International European University. They said it had been more than 24 hours since they could not contact their child, since the Russian attack.

Father of the stranded youth, Khadim Hussain Gujjar said his son was MBBS third year student. He said they had tried multiple times to contact him but to no avail. He said they also failed to establish contact with the Pakistan embassy.