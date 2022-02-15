PIA seeks Australia approval for direct flight landing

PIA Spokesperson said flights to Australia will operate from Karachi and Lahore from March. Image: APP

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has submitted an application with Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) Australia for landing on its airports, Bol News reported on Tuesday.

PIA spokesperson said flights to Australia will operate from Karachi and Lahore from March, adding that the operation will commence as soon as PIA gets a green signal from CASA.

He added that initially, two flights will operate in a week.

The spokesperson said the national carrier will use Boeing 777 long-range aircraft for flights to the largest country by area in Oceania.

