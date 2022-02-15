Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 01:38 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

PIA seeks Australia approval for direct flight landing

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 01:38 pm

PIA Spokesperson said flights to Australia will operate from Karachi and Lahore from March. Image: APP

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has submitted an application with Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) Australia for landing on its airports, Bol News reported on Tuesday.

PIA spokesperson said flights to Australia will operate from Karachi and Lahore from March, adding that the operation will commence as soon as PIA gets a green signal from CASA.

Read more: IATA Consultancy presents PIA Business Plan 2022-26

He added that initially, two flights will operate in a week.

The spokesperson said the national carrier will use Boeing 777 long-range aircraft for flights to the largest country by area in Oceania.

Read more: PIA lauded for ensuring Covid-19 prevention arrangements

Recently, PIA CEO Arshad Malik had announced launching direct flights to Australia.

Last week, the world’s premium aviation agency, IATA Consultancy, had submitted a comprehensive business plan for PIA from 2022 to 2026 to the ministers of finance and aviation.

The report submitted by the former special assistant to the prime minister (SAPM) on public enterprises reforms Dr Ishrat Husain to the prime minister and federal cabinet was termed as a complete restructuring plan for the national carrier with the objective not only to turnaround PIA towards profitability but also converting it into an agile business unit.

Read More

3 hours ago
KMC didn’t utilise resources despite having abundance of them: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI: Karachi Administrator and Sindh Government Spokesperson Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said...
3 hours ago
‘Meeting of the Minds’: NAHE organises national conference in Lahore

LAHORE: “There is a grave need for moving away from the metrics...
3 hours ago
Govt to introduce strong defamation laws, says Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday that the cabinet has...
3 hours ago
Kashmiri women optimistic about success of freedom struggle: Shawl

ISLAMABAD: Kashmiri women, who are soft targets of Indian atrocities, are optimistic...
4 hours ago
CAA warns against safety violations at Jinnah International Airport

A major violation of safety rules was revealed at a sensitive location...
4 hours ago
NCOC to relax COVID protocols in cities with low positivity

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday announced that...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Volcanic eruption, tsunami damage total 90.4 mln USD in Tonga
47 seconds ago
Volcanic eruption, tsunami damage total 90.4 mln USD in Tonga

SUVA, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- The powerful eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga...
equities recovery
3 mins ago
Pakistan bourse closes in green over global equities recovery

KARACHI: The Pakistan equity market witnessed mixed activity on Tuesday, as the...
psl 7
3 mins ago
PSL 2022 live streaming: How to watch today’s PSL 7 match live | 15th Feb

PSL 2022 live streaming: Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in...
Kalabagh dam
9 mins ago
LCCI urges for construction of Kalabagh dam

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600