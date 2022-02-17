Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Irshad Sanjrani Reporter

17th Feb, 2022. 04:33 pm
PIA to start direct flights to Baku from Lahore & Karachi

Irshad Sanjrani Reporter

17th Feb, 2022. 04:33 pm

Image: Radio Pakistan

Pakistan International Airline to start direct flights to Baku in Azerbaijan from Karachi and Lahore, said CEO Arshad Malik.

The plan to operate two direct flights weekly from Pakistan to Baku has been finalized.

Read more: PIA seeks Australia approval for direct flight landing

Air Marshal Arshad Malik maintained that one flight from Karachi and the other from Lahore will be operated weekly.

Malik said that the flight operation has been planned at the request of the Pakistani community residing in Baku.

The CEO was of the view that Azerbaijan is one of the most favourite tourist spots nowadays and the weekly operation of two direct flights will benefit the Pakistani passengers.

He also revealed that the national airline has plans to add more locations to the network.

While discussing the on-flight facilities, Arshad Malik said that directives have been given to the marketing and other relevant departments in regard to the facilities provided to the passengers.

