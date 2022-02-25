Pilot project proposed for beautification of 15 markets in Lahore

CM Coordinator Salman proposed starting a pilot project for beautification, and improvement of infrastructure in 15 major markets of Lahore. Image: AFP/File

LAHORE: A delegation of traders, led by Punjab Chief Minister’s (CM) Coordinator for Trade and Business Affairs Nasir Salman, called on provincial Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal at his office in the civil secretariat on Friday.

The meeting reviewed the problems of traders and the provision of facilities in markets.

CM Coordinator Salman proposed starting a pilot project for beautification, and improvement of infrastructure in 15 major markets of Lahore.

Punjab Chief Secretary Afzal directed the authorities concerned to set up a committee for devising a strategy to implement the proposed project.

The committee would comprise representatives from relevant government departments, including local government.

Talking to the delegation, Punjab Chief Secretary Afzal said that the government was providing a conducive environment for promoting business activities, adding that the cooperation of traders was of utmost importance in the implementation of the pilot project.

The additional chief secretary (Home), IG Punjab, secretaries of local government and excise and taxation departments were also present in the meeting.