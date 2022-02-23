PITB, UHS to develop ‘Post Graduate Monitoring System’

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and University of Health Sciences (UHS) Lahore signed a contract to develop the “Post Graduate Monitoring System (PGMS)”, a statement said on Wednesday.

PITB Chairman Muhammad Asif Balal Lodhi and UHS Vice Chancellor Professor Javed Akram signed the document on behalf of their respective organisations.

Asif Balal Lodhi said: “We are working on various projects with the Punjab government, specifically the Specialised Healthcare Department. In this regard, work has already started on the PGMS project which will be completed soon.”

Professor Javed Akram stated that a portal will be developed for better monitoring of clinical programmes of MS, MD and MDS.

“More than 3,000 trainees and their supervisors will be registered on the portal, through which the performance of trainees will be reviewed at every stage,” he added.

“It is the first joint venture of UHS with PITB. We will continue to work with them in future. The effort is to create systems that benefit patients,” Akram said.

The PGMS will digitise the monitoring of post graduate educational progress at designated colleges to improve quality of monitoring and transparency.

It will also track students’ progress towards graduation as well as help the UHS plan their educational activities every semester and improve communication between the administration and the students.

PITB Director Nausheen Fayyaz, UHS Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Maroof Aziz a