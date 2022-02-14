Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 11:53 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

‘PM has no enmity against opposition, he only wants recovery of plundered wealth’

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 11:53 am
Govt

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain. Image: Fawad Chaudhry/ Instagram

JHELUM: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain on Monday said the Prime Minister had no personal enmity against the opposition parties but he just wanted the recovery of amount plundered by them.

The opposition parties would once again fail in their designs against Prime Minister Imran Khan, said Fawad Chaudhry while speaking at a ceremony in Pind Dadan Khan, Jhelum.

He said the people of Pakistan would not pardon former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his other family members until they returned the plundered amount.

“Pakistan is faced with dire economic situation and inflation because of the acts of past rulers,” he pointed out.

Read more: Fawad lampoons Shehbaz for reaching out to Chaudhry brothers

As regards the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), the information minister said it had no political support in Punjab, regretting that its Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wanted to do politics now by using the shoulders of the Jamiat Ulema e Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman.

He advised Bilawal Zardari to do politics on its own strength and take a leaf in this regard from the politics of his mom former PM Benazir Bhutto and his grandfather Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

“Now Bilawal wants to do politics on students of madrasahs. He thinks that the students will lift him on his shoulders. He will not get votes through speeches. He should focus on elections of mayor in Karachi,” he said.

Fawad said the voice of PM Imran Khan on important matters including Islamophobia was being given weightage by the Muslim Ummah and the western countries. He said it was the first time after 23 years that a prime minister was visiting Moscow.

Read More

2 hours ago
Fazl rejects enforcement of Presidential system in country

President of Pakistan Democratic Movement and Chief of Jamaat Ulema-e- Islam (Fazl)...
2 hours ago
PTI recovered, came alongside JUI-F in KP LG elections: Pervez Khattak

Defence Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) President Pervez Khattak...
3 hours ago
KMC didn’t utilise resources despite having abundance of them: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI: Karachi Administrator and Sindh Government Spokesperson Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said...
3 hours ago
‘Meeting of the Minds’: NAHE organises national conference in Lahore

LAHORE: “There is a grave need for moving away from the metrics...
3 hours ago
Govt to introduce strong defamation laws, says Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday that the cabinet has...
4 hours ago
Kashmiri women optimistic about success of freedom struggle: Shawl

ISLAMABAD: Kashmiri women, who are soft targets of Indian atrocities, are optimistic...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Dhanashree Verma
28 seconds ago
Watch: Dhanashree Verma and her mother groove to Kacha Badam song on Valentine’s day

On Valentine's Day, the wife of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma, danced...
Vietnam ends COVID-19 curbs on international flights
7 mins ago
Vietnam ends COVID-19 curbs on international flights

HANOI, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- Vietnam has officially removed all COVID-19 restrictions...
Meghan Markle
17 mins ago
Since meeting Meghan Markle, Prince Harry has undergone cosmetic surgery

Since meeting his now-wife Meghan Markle, Prince Harry was rumoured to have...
21 mins ago
President Alvi stresses on raising awareness on functions of Wafaqai Mohtasib Secretariat

President Dr Arif Alvi has called for increasing the physical and geographical...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600