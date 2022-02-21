Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced zero tax for registered freelancers. He said that Pakistan can increase its IT export up to Rs 50 billion.

He made these remarks while inaugurating E-Commerce Portal in Islamabad on Tuesday.

He observed that the world is rapidly moving towards digitalization and Pakistan had to make progress at the same pace. He maintained that when they came into power, the condition of the country was very bad but I asked my cabinet members not to worry about it. The prime minister said that he had full understanding and realization of the circumstances.

He in a lighter vein said what sentence I use the most “Don’t worry” (Ghabrana Nahi Hai). The same sentence I say to the Opposition “Ghabrana Nahi Hai”

He lauded the services of Bill Gates for Pakistan as he had spent a huge amount on the eradication of polio in the country. Bill Gates also gave us good advice about the promotion of Information Technology (IT) in Pakistan.