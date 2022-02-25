Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 11:41 am
PM Imran calls for the need to curb soaring trend of Islamophobia

Image: Radio Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday stressed on the need for countering the soaring trend of Islamophobia around the world. He was attending a meeting with the Grand Mufti Sheikh Ravil Gaynutdin of Moscow Cathedral Mosque during his two-day trip to Russia.

Imran Khan also underlined the need for forging interfaith harmony for peaceful coexistence in an increasingly fragmented world.

In this regard, the Prime Minister appreciated President Putin’s understanding of the sensitivities that the Muslims attach to the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad.

Earlier, in his meeting with the Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov, the Prime Minister appreciated the rebuilding of Grozny and rapid expansion of Chechen under the leadership of Ramzan Kadyrov.

He said that relations between Pakistan and Russia are on an upward trajectory. Khan also encouraged the promotion of cooperation between different provinces of Pakistan and regions of Russia.

