Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 04:40 pm
PM Imran can’t win no-trust voting with ‘neutral’ establishment: Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Image: File

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan cannot win in the voting of no-trust motion if the establishment decides to stay neutral.

While addressing a presser in Karachi, he claimed that the prime minister was ‘imposed’ on the country through the rigging, adding that in three years of tenure, the incumbent government has taken out ‘democracy’s funeral’.

Bilawal demanded that Imran Khan step down immediately and said they want free and fair elections in the country.

He said PPP’s long march towards Islamabad kicking off from Karachi on Sunday will be the biggest in the country’s history and urged the people to participate in it.

He suggested Imran Khan should step down to keep away demonstrations and long march against him.

PPP chairman said there would be no need for either a long march or demonstrations if the premier steps down.

Bilawal said they want to table a no-trust motion against Imran Khan and want elections after that. He stressed that the entire opposition needs to come on one page and take decisions unanimously.

