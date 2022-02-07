PM Imran declares China ‘Pakistan’s Iron brother’

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese President Xi Jinping Sunday reviewed the entire gamut of Pakistan-China bilateral cooperation. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan underscored that China is Pakistan’s steadfast partner, a staunch supporter, and Iron Brother.

In his meeting with the Chinese President Xi Jinping at meeting in Great Hall of People Beijing on Sunday, the two leaders reviewed the entire gamut of Pakistan-China bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Imran Khan congratulated the leadership and people of Chthe ina on successful hosting of the 24th Olympic Winter Games in Beijing and extended his best wishes on the Chinese Lunar New Year.

Read more: PM Imran reaffirms Pakistan’s firm commitment to One China Policy, other issues

The Prime Minister briefed President Xi on a people-centered geo-economics vision and his government’s policies for Pakistan’s sustained growth, industrial development, agricultural modernization, and regional connectivity.

He lauded China’s continued assistance to Pakistan’s socio-economic development which has greatly benefitted from the CPEC.

The Prime Minister welcomed increased Chinese investments in CPEC’s Phase-II.

He highlighted that insurmountable challenges like climate change, health pandemics and growing inequalities could only be tackled though the unqualified cooperation of all nations.

Imran Khan said atrocities being perpetrated in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the persecution of minorities in India is a threat to regional peace.

Read More: PM Imran shares views with Chinese president on growing polarisation in world

Imran Khan also reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support to China on all issues of its core interest.

Both leaders acknowledged that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan would promote economic development and connectivity in the region.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that in his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday, we agreed to further enhance our strategic and economic relations; and to fast track the second phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

In a tweet on Sunday, he said he held a great meeting with the Chinese President.