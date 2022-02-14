Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 12:01 pm
PM Imran expresses confidence over PML-Q’s support for PTI govt

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Image : File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday expressed complete confidence over the support of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leadership in their alliance with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

“I have trained PTI well. They are battle-hardened. It is others who are scared, who recently just realized the health of Chaudhry Shujaat,” the premier said in a veiled jab against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Shehbaz Sharif for his recent meeting.  “We have confidence over Moonis’ family.”

Speaking at the High Tech International Symposium on Hydropower, the premier said that it is really unfortunate that while China has made over 5,000 dams all over the country, Pakistan has made only two after the 1960s.

Read more: Shehbaz wishes Shujaat speedy recovery after PML-Q hints at parting ways with PTI

“This negligence has cost the country especially in terms of power price. When you make electricity from imported fuel. Our inflation is directly now linked with global prices. Had we made a hydroelectric system, we would have not been facing the inflation we are facing.”

Because of a lack of long-term planning, we are where we are. China’s strength is its long-term planning. PTI government rather than looking at elections focused on long-term growth, he said. “Half of our power is produced through oil so a surge in global oil price also affects us.”

Read more: PTI has been ‘mistreating’ PML-Q workers in every Punjab district, alleges Pervaiz Elahi

PM Imran Khan said that areas in Dera Ismail Khan, Balochistan, and Thar can produce an agriculture surplus if water is provided.

The premier said that the Kalabagh Dam cannot be made until the consent of the people of Sindh. “The anti-Pakistan forces will take that as an opportunity to create a disturbance,” he said.

