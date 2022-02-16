PM Imran Khan directs CM Buzdar to provide maximum relief to masses

He was talking with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, who called on him in Lahore on Wednesday. Image: Radio Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan directed to take measures for providing maximum relief and ensuring the delivery of quality services to the people.

PM Imran instructed the CM to protect the rights, lives and property of people and to take stern action against the encroachers, holders and miscreant elements in the society.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed about developmental projects being carried out across the province.

On this occasion, matters about civil administration and law and order were also discussed.

On Tuesday, the PTI government again increased POL product prices. The price of petrol had been raised by Rs12.03 per litre to Rs 159.86, High-Speed Diesel (HSD) by Rs9.53 to Rs154.15, Kerosene by Rs10.08 to Rs126.56 while Light Diesel Oil (LDO) by Rs9.43 to Rs123.97.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry later linked the increase in the rates of POL products to an increase in the prices of crude oil in the international market and crisis in Ukraine.