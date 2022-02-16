Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 04:19 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

PM Imran Khan directs CM Buzdar to provide maximum relief to masses

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 04:19 pm

He was talking with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, who called on him in Lahore on Wednesday. Image: Radio Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan directed to take measures for providing maximum relief and ensuring the delivery of quality services to the people.

He was talking with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, who called on him in Lahore on Wednesday.

PM Imran instructed the CM to protect the rights, lives and property of people and to take stern action against the encroachers, holders and miscreant elements in the society.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed about developmental projects being carried out across the province.

Read more: Petrol price increased by Rs12.03 per litre to Rs159.86

On this occasion, matters about civil administration and law and order were also discussed.

On Tuesday, the PTI government again increased POL product prices. The price of petrol had been raised by Rs12.03 per litre to Rs 159.86, High-Speed Diesel (HSD) by Rs9.53 to Rs154.15, Kerosene by Rs10.08 to Rs126.56 while Light Diesel Oil (LDO) by Rs9.43 to Rs123.97.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry later linked the increase in the rates of POL products to an increase in the prices of crude oil in the international market and crisis in Ukraine.

Read More

2 hours ago
Opposition hit out at government on massive hike in oil prices

The leaders of the opposition parties on Wednesday hit out at the...
2 hours ago
SC rejects plea against IHC orders to seal Monal Restaurant

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan on Wednesday rejected a plea...
3 hours ago
LHC terms attack on rivals by trained animals as 'intentional crime'

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has held the trained animals used...
3 hours ago
'Ability to get opponents' votes rejected reason why status quo opposes EVMs'

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the issue of rejected votes...
4 hours ago
Fawad Chaudhry says PPP still believes in ‘Marxism’

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry Wednesday said that Pakistan...
4 hours ago
FIA cyber wing arrests journalist Mohsin Baig

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigative Agency’s cybercrime wing arrested senior journalist Mohsin Baig...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

glenn maxwell
35 seconds ago
Glenn Maxwell to miss white-ball series against Pakistan

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell will not be a part of the squad...
Simone Biles
4 mins ago
Simone Biles of the United States gets engaged on Valentine’s Day

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles said it was "the simplest yes" when...
4 mins ago
ATC approves three-day physical remand of Mohsin Baig

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad has approved the three-day physical...
Kuwait overturns law
5 mins ago
Kuwait overturns law criminalising ‘imitation of opposite sex’

KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait's constitutional court Wednesday overturned a law that criminalises...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600