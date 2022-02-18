Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 11:42 am
PM Imran Khan discusses bilateral ties with Austrian Federal Chancellor

Prime Minister Imran Khan had a telephonic conversation with Austrian Federal Chancellor, Karl Nehammer, to discuss bilateral ties and peace and stability in the region.

The conversation focused on the situation in Afghanistan and the route to the peace process.

The Austrian Federal Chancellor highlighted the need for practical engagement to achieve the goal of stable Afghanistan.

Stressing the importance of economic cooperation between the two states, Karl Nehammar also thanked the Premiere for his efficient handling of the situation in Afghanistan.

He also highlighted and appreciated Imran Khan’s efforts in the evacuation of Austrians.

While discussing the economic collaboration between the two states, the prime minister appreciated Austria’s role and agreed on further deepening the cooperation.

PM Imran Khan also extended an invitation to the Federal Chancellor to visit Pakistan.

