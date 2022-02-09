PM Imran Khan faces no threat from opposition parties: Sheikh Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid reiterated on Wednesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan faced no threat from the opposition parties and stressed that they would face defeat if opted for a no-confidence motion against the premier.

Talking to the media persons in Islamabad, he said that the network of NADRA offices would be spread to the far-flung areas of the country.

Rashid said that 13 passport offices would be established in interior Sindh whilst succession certificates would also be introduced in Azad Kashmir and Balochistan.

The interior minister said that salaries of all civil armed forces had been enhanced by 15%. Rashid said that he had also requested the PM to raise the salaries of other departments as well.

According to him, the Iranian interior minister was also visiting Pakistan next week, said Radio Pakistan.

Last year, Rashid had claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan would eradicate inflation in the fifth year of his tenure.

Addressing the media in Rawalpindi, he had said that eradicating poverty was the government’s top agenda.