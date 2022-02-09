Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 12:36 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

PM Imran Khan faces no threat from opposition parties: Sheikh Rashid

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 12:36 pm

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed. Image: File

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid reiterated on Wednesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan faced no threat from the opposition parties and stressed that they would face defeat if opted for a no-confidence motion against the premier.

Talking to the media persons in Islamabad, he said that the network of NADRA offices would be spread to the far-flung areas of the country.

Rashid said that 13 passport offices would be established in interior Sindh whilst succession certificates would also be introduced in Azad Kashmir and Balochistan.

Read more: Nobody doubts both Zardari, Sharif families are corrupt: Sheikh Rashid

The interior minister said that salaries of all civil armed forces had been enhanced by 15%. Rashid said that he had also requested the PM to raise the salaries of other departments as well.

According to him, the Iranian interior minister was also visiting Pakistan next week, said Radio Pakistan.

Last year, Rashid had claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan would eradicate inflation in the fifth year of his tenure.

Addressing the media in Rawalpindi, he had said that eradicating poverty was the government’s top agenda.

Read More

1 hour ago
MQM-P challenges fresh delimitation in SHC

Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Wednesday challenged fresh delimitation of constituencies under...
1 hour ago
PM Imran says Rs400 billion invested in national health insurance

FAISALABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that it was a...
3 hours ago
Depriving Indian Muslim girls of education grave violation of human rights: FM

As protests over the ban on Muslim headscarves in the southern Indian...
3 hours ago
Shehbaz Sharif claims it will be worse for people if PTI regime stays longer

Opposition Leader in National Assembly and President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)...
4 hours ago
Pakistan reports 50 Covid-19 deaths, 4253 positive cases in last 24 hours

Fifty more deaths and 4253 new positive cases of Coronavirus had been...
4 hours ago
ECP disqualifies Faisal Vawda over concealment of dual nationality

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday disqualified Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

15 mins ago
Sara Ali Khan is true copy of Amrita Singh, reveals her Instagram post

As Bollywood’s former actress Amrita Singh is celebrating her birthday today, her...
24 mins ago
‘One more PTI wicket down’: Bilawal Bhutto reacts to Faisal Vawda disqualification

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday congratulated his party...
united states
31 mins ago
U.S. Low-income, uninsured people face hurdles to obtain COVID-19 antivirals: NBC

WASHINGTON - Low-income and uninsured people in the United States are facing...
pcb
33 mins ago
Pak vs Aus: PCB announces coaching panel for home series against Australia

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the appointment of the coaching...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600