Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 11:31 am
PM Imran Khan making Pakistan an Islamic welfare state: Fawad Chaudhry

Information Minister urges Sindh Govt to fully implement SC's verdict on devolution of powers

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain. image: File

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said the country’s economy was gaining strength due to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s policies.

In a tweet on Thursday, he said the government has further increased the salaries of employees by 15 per cent. He was confident that the incomes would further increase in one year time.

Chaudhry said PM Imran was making Pakistan an Islamic welfare state, and all measures were being taken keeping in view this manifesto.

The federal government decided to give a 15 per cent disparity allowance on running basic pay to underprivileged employees from BS 1 to 19 with effect from March 1.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the package was also recommended to the provinces for adoption from their funds.

Read more: Imran’s speech is admission of defeat in no-confidence motion, claims Marriyum

Further, a summary for timescale promotion had been initiated by the finance division to mitigate the hardship being faced by employees.

A merger of Adhoc Relief Allowances into pay would be decided on the report of pay and pension commission and would be merged in the basic pay as per agreement.

