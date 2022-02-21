PM Imran Khan to address E-Commerce Pakistan Convention in Islamabad today

Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to address E-Commerce Pakistan Convention in Islamabad today as Senator Faisal Javed Khan announced the news in a series of tweets on Monday.

He said that Pakistan witnessed an exponential growth in the e-commerce sector in the recent past, which would also help attract international payment gateways offer through services here.

According to Senator Faisal Javed Khan, a 45 per cent increase in Pakistan’s e-commerce market contributed to the worldwide growth rate of 29 per cent in 2021.

Senator Faisal Javed Khan said that Pakistan hits its highest ever IT exports in six months. The IT exports during FY 21-22 increased by 36 per cent, he added.

He also expressed hope that Pakistan would be able to cross $3.5 billion mark during this financial year.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to cross [the] $3.5 billion mark during this financial year insha’ALLAH. We are also now the third-largest gig economy globally,” said Senator Faisal Javed Khan.