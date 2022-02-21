Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 01:17 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

PM Imran Khan to address E-Commerce Pakistan Convention in Islamabad today

Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 01:17 pm
West criticised China over Uyghurs but remained silent on Indian atrocities in Kashmir: PM Imran

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan. Image: Radio Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to address E-Commerce Pakistan Convention in Islamabad today as Senator Faisal Javed Khan announced the news in a series of tweets on Monday.

He said that Pakistan witnessed an exponential growth in the e-commerce sector in the recent past, which would also help attract international payment gateways offer through services here.

Read more: Pakistan can build cross-border e-commerce platform: official

PM ImranKhan will address #ECommercePakistan convention today! Pak (sic) saw an (sic) exponential growth in this sector in recent times that will also help attract intl payment gateways [that] offer thr (sic) services here.”

According to Senator Faisal Javed Khan, a 45 per cent increase in Pakistan’s e-commerce market contributed to the worldwide growth rate of 29 per cent in 2021.

Senator Faisal Javed Khan said that Pakistan hits its highest ever IT exports in six months. The IT exports during FY 21-22 increased by 36 per cent, he added.

He also expressed hope that Pakistan would be able to cross $3.5 billion mark during this financial year.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to cross [the] $3.5 billion mark during this financial year insha’ALLAH. We are also now the third-largest gig economy globally,” said Senator Faisal Javed Khan.

Read More

8 hours ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 21 Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.600...
8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in UAE on, 21 February 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (21, Feb 2022)...
9 hours ago
USD TO PKR: Latest Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 21 Feb 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...
9 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan on, 21 February 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan today in the local market on (Feb 21,...
1 day ago
Hand-made carpet industry in decline

LAHORE: The exports of hand-knotted carpets are on the decline due to...
1 day ago
Tax return a double-edged sword

KARACHI: A recent incident of an old pensioner’s maltreatment by the tax...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

3 mins ago
Philanthropists should come forward for health sector: President Alvi

President Arif Alvi urged the philanthropists to step forward and join hands...
Tennessee lady
8 mins ago
Tennessee lady had sex with nine high school students in return for vape pens

Residents of a small Tennessee town are shaken after a lady was...
19 mins ago
How to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 7: Release date and time

It's almost time to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 7 on HBO...
Euphoria Season 2
24 mins ago
What Happens in the Euphoria Season 2 Finale ? A Look at the Most Outlandish Fan Theories

Viewers of Euphoria are well aware that East Highland High School is...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600