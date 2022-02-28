PM Imran Khan to address the nation today in wake of Russia-Ukraine issue

Prime Minister Imran Khan to address the nation on Monday and will take the nation into confidence in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Taking to his Twitter, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain confirmed the premier’s speech.

He said that the prime minister will hold a public address to elucidate the country’s stance on the recent ongoing ferocious Russia-Ukraine issue.

Imran Khan will also discuss the economic and global challenges on the verge of popping up as the aftermath of the conflict.

Earlier, the PM was on a two-day visit to Russia at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Upon returning from the visit, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had a detailed press conference with the media to spell out the discussions held during the visit.

“Pakistan believes that any military conflict impacts the whole region, particularly the developing countries. There is a need to show restraint. Diplomacy cannot be ruled out”, he said.

Foreign Minister Qureshi reiterated the prime minister’s vision that Pakistan would not be part of any camp politics rather focus on its own interests.