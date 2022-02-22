PM Imran Khan to embark on two-day visit to Russia tomorrow

Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a two-day official visit to Russia from Wednesday at the special invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The prime minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including members of the cabinet, confirmed Radio Pakistan.

Pakistan and Russia enjoy friendly relations marked by mutual respect, trust and convergence of views on a range of international and regional issues.

During the summit meeting, the two leaders will review the entire array of bilateral relations including energy cooperation.

They will also have a wide-ranging exchange of views on major regional and international issues, including Islamophobia and the situation in Afghanistan.

The visit of the prime minister will contribute to the further deepening of the multifaceted Pakistan-Russia bilateral relationship and enhancement of mutual cooperation in diverse fields.