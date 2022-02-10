PM Imran lauds Murad Saeed’s communication ministry for outstanding performance

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday lauded Federal Communication Minister Murad Saeed’s ministry for ranking top in an evaluation of ministries in terms of performance.

The premier awarded ten ministries for outstanding performance in a ceremony held at the Prime Minister House. Federal Minister Asad Umar’s Planning Ministry, Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Sania Nishtar and Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood’s performances were also recognized respectively.

Federal Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari, Interior Minister Shiekh Rashid and Federal Minister for Industry and Production Khushru Bakhtiyar were given certificates.

Speaking at the occasion, the premier said that the system only works when there is a reward system in place for the best performance, adding that more incentives will be given to the ministries that are high-performing. “We have to further improve the performance of ministries,” he said.

PM Imran said that taking the country out of poverty is the biggest challenge of the government. “Nations do not progress if the system of rewards and punishments are not put into effect,” he said.

He instructed minister Shehzad Arbab to quarterly review the federal ministers’ performance and invite all ministries in the next award ceremony.