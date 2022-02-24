Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 01:47 pm
PM Imran pays tribute to fallen Soviet soldiers of WWII

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Thursday laid a wreath at ‘Tomb of the Unknown Soldier’, a war memorial dedicated to the Soviet troops fallen during World War II.

The prime minister, who arrived in the Russian capital on Wednesday, visited the memorial at the Kremlin Wall and paid his respects to the soldiers.

The national anthems of Pakistan and Russia were played on the occasion as the prime minister observed a moment of silence in respect for the fallen troops.

After two decades, this is the first visit by a Pakistani prime minister to Russia.

Upon arrival, PM Imran was accorded a red carpet welcome upon his arrival to Russia on a two-day official visit.

The premier and his delegation were given a warm welcome at the airport by Deputy Russian Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and the high officials of the Pakistan Embassy. He was also given a guard of honour.

The PM is on a visit to Russia at the invitation of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

