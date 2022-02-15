Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 12:44 pm
‘PM Imran not upset with my political meetings but with destruction of country’

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 12:44 pm
Shehbaz imran

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif (left) PM Imran Khan (right). Image: File/AFP

President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif claimed on Tuesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan was not upset with his political meetings but with the destruction of the country.

Speaking to the media in Lahore today, he said that how the current government was borrowing loans was unprecedented.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan is not upset with my political meetings but with the destruction of the country and rising inflation and unemployment.”

“The current government is rife with corruption scandals. In the history of Pakistan, inflation has never increased as much as it has now,” said the brother of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

“How loans are being borrowed is unprecedented,” Shehbaz added.

Last Sunday, the PML-N had approached government ally PML-Q after years, seeking support in sending the government packing.

Shehbaz Sharif, with senior PML-N leaders, visited PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and provincial president Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

When a reporter asked about the outcome of the meeting today, the PML-N president refrained from giving any details.

Meanwhile, PM Imran on Monday showed “full faith” in PML-Q and termed the opposition’s shot to woo Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain a sign of their fears.

