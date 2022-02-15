‘PM Imran not upset with my political meetings but with destruction of country’

President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif claimed on Tuesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan was not upset with his political meetings but with the destruction of the country.

Speaking to the media in Lahore today, he said that how the current government was borrowing loans was unprecedented.

Read more: Shehbaz Sharif calls Rs2.52 hike in electricity tariff a ‘heartless’ move

“Prime Minister Imran Khan is not upset with my political meetings but with the destruction of the country and rising inflation and unemployment.”

“The current government is rife with corruption scandals. In the history of Pakistan, inflation has never increased as much as it has now,” said the brother of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

موجودہ حکومت میں کرپشن کے بےپناہ اسکینڈلز ہیں۔ پاکستان کی تاریخ میں مہنگائی میں کبھی اتنا اضافہ نہیں ہوا جتنا اب ہو چکا ہے۔ جس طرح قرضوں پر قرضے لیے جا رہے ہیں اس کی مثال پہلے نہیں ملتی۔@CMShehbaz pic.twitter.com/OyqNAj2Y2t — PML(N) (@pmln_org) February 15, 2022

“How loans are being borrowed is unprecedented,” Shehbaz added.

Last Sunday, the PML-N had approached government ally PML-Q after years, seeking support in sending the government packing.

Shehbaz Sharif, with senior PML-N leaders, visited PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and provincial president Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

Read more: ‘Step down and give relief to people,’ Shehbaz Sharif tells PM Imran Khan

When a reporter asked about the outcome of the meeting today, the PML-N president refrained from giving any details.

Meanwhile, PM Imran on Monday showed “full faith” in PML-Q and termed the opposition’s shot to woo Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain a sign of their fears.