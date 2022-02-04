Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

05th Feb, 2022. 12:08 am
PM Imran reaffirms Pakistan’s firm commitment to One China Policy, other issues

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Image: File

Prime Minister Imran Khan has reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm commitment to One China Policy and other issues of core interests.

During an exclusive session with the heads and representatives of Chinese Think Tanks, Universities and Pakistan Study Centers in Beijing on Friday, he thanked China for its unwavering support on Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Imran Khan said that India’s aggressive behavior and prevailing Hindutva ideology poses a threat to regional peace and a cause of lingering instability.

Alluding to India’s continued atrocities in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he said the world must pay attention to the Indian oppression against Kashmiris.

Prime Minister said the world does not need another cold war in view of myriad of global challenges.

He said Pakistan is, therefore, of the belief that the key driver in international politics should be cooperation, rather than confrontation.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s all weather strategic partnership with China, the Prime Minister highlighted the importance of CPEC as a flagship project of President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative.

He said the next phase of CPEC will focus on industrialization, cooperation in information technology and agricultural transformation.

He said Pakistan is offering incentives for investment that are at par with or better than other investment destinations.

Discussing the regional dynamics, the Prime Minister said it is in the mutual interest of Pakistan and China to cooperate in ensuring peace and security in Afghanistan.

He called on the international community not to leave alone Afghans in this time of need.

He underlined the importance of Pakistan and China working with Afghanistan to advance shared objectives of peace, development and connectivity.

The Prime Minister stressed for further strengthening people to people contacts including cultural and academic linkages between Pakistan and China.

He emphasized for greater efforts for joint research and intellectual dialogue to better appreciate the common threats and opportunities facing the two countries.

