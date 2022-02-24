PM Imran receives red carpet welcome upon his arrival to Russia

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday was accorded a red carpet welcome upon his arrival to Russia on a two-day official visit.

Imran Khan and his delegation were given a warm welcome at the airport by Deputy Russian Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and the high officials of the Pakistan Embassy. He was also given a guard of honour.

The PM is on a visit to Russia at the invitation of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

The prime minister is accompanied by a high-level delegation including federal ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Asad Umar, Hammad Azhar, Commerce Advisor Abdur Razzak Dawood, National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf, and Member of the National Assembly Amir Mahmood Kiani.

The visit is a first by a Pakistani prime minister to Russia after a span of two decades.

The bilateral summit will be the highlight of the visit. “During the summit meeting, the two leaders will review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, including energy cooperation”, said the Foreign Office.

They will also have a wide-ranging exchange of views on major regional and international issues, including Islamophobia and the situation in Afghanistan.

The prime minister’s visit will contribute to the further deepening of the multifaceted Pakistan-Russia bilateral relationship and enhancement of mutual cooperation in diverse fields.