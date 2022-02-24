Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 12:30 am
Russia-Ukraine crisis: PM Imran says disputes should be resolved thru dialogue, diplomacy

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 12:30 am

Prime Minister Imran Khan holds summit meeting with Russian President Vladimir V. Putin in the Kremlin on Thursday. Photo/APP

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday regretting the latest situation between Russia and Ukraine underlined Pakistan’s belief that disputes should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.​

Imran Khan, who had a summit meeting with President Vladimir V. Putin in the Kremlin, said Pakistan had hoped diplomacy could avert a military conflict.

“The Prime Minister regretted the latest situation between Russia and Ukraine and said that Pakistan had hoped diplomacy could avert a military conflict”, a statement issued by the PM Media Office said.​

“The Prime Minister stressed that conflict was not in anyone’s interest, and that the developing countries were always hit the hardest economically in case of conflict. He underlined Pakistan’s belief that disputes should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy,” the statement added.

The two leaders held wide-ranging consultations on bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

​Recalling the telephone conversations during the recent months between the two leaders, the Prime Minister expressed confidence that the positive trajectory of bilateral relations will continue to move forward in the future.

He added that the trust and cordiality marking the relationship would translate into further deepening and broadening of mutual cooperation in diverse fields.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the importance of Pakistan-Stream Gas Pipeline as a flagship economic project between Pakistan and Russia and also discussed cooperation on prospective energy-related projects.

He underscored Pakistan’s commitment to forge a long-term, multidimensional relationship with Russia.

​In the regional context, the Prime Minister underlined the urgency of addressing the humanitarian crisis and preventing potential economic meltdown in Afghanistan.

He reiterated that Pakistan would continue to work with the international community for a stable, peaceful and connected Afghanistan.

In this regard, the Prime Minister underscored the ongoing cooperation and coordination between Pakistan and Russia at various international and regional fora, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

​On the situation in South Asia, he highlighted the serious human rights situation in IIOJK and underscored the imperative of peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the developments detrimental to regional peace and stability and stressed the need for measures that would help keep the regional balance.

​Expressing concerns on rising trends of extremism and Islamophobia in the world, he emphasized the need for interfaith harmony and coexistence.

Appreciating President Putin’s understanding of the respect and sensitivities that the Muslims attach to the Holy Prophet (PBUH), the Prime Minister said that inter-faith harmony and respect for all religions was imperative for peace and harmony within and among the societies.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a one-on-one meeting in Moscow with a wide-ranging agenda in focus relating to bilateral matters and regional developments, Radio Pakistan reported.

Both leaders reviewed the entire array of bilateral relations, including economic and energy cooperation, particularly the Pakistan Stream gas pipeline.

he regional situation, including the developing scenario of Ukraine, also came under discussion.

The Russian president also hosted a luncheon for the Pakistani premier while the meeting extended three hours.

Earlier on his arrival at Kremlin, PM Imran was warmly received by the Russian President.

The visiting official was accompanied by a high-level delegation, including federal ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Asad Umar, Hammad Azhar, Commerce Adviser Abdur Razzak Dawood, National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf, and MNA Amir Mahmood Kiyani.

This is the first bilateral visit by a Pakistani prime minister to Russia after a gap of 23 years and is being termed as a historic step to renew relations between both countries.

​The Prime Minister along with high-level delegation is on a two-day visit to the Russian Federation from 23-24 February 2022. He is accompanied by cabinet members and senior officials.

Late night, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had concluded the two-day bilateral visit to Russia.

He, in a tweet, said the prime minister had reached the airport to return Pakistan after completing his official visit to Russia.

