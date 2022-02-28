PM Imran to announce measures to provide relief to the nation: Farrukh

Islamabad: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Monday that Prime Minister Imran Khan will announce measures to provide relief to the nation in his address today.

The minister while talking in a press conference in Islamabad maintained that the address will represent public aspirations.

He said that the premiere is going to talk about the challenges at the international level as well the diplomatic space gained by the country.

He was of the view that Sindh Huqooq March echoes the miseries of the people of Sindh.

“The march is received well by the residents of Sindh and PTI leadership is mobilizing the rally in the province”.

While referring towards the Awami Long March launched by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Habib said, “PTI is not afraid of these marches”, he maintained.

He opined that PPP has been relishing power in Sindh for over a decade, but the people of Sindh are still deprived of basic life necessities.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi while talking to media in Jacobabad said that Imran Khan is going to make a huge announcement in today’s address.