Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 10:35 am
PM Imran’s removal from power is voice of nation, says Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah

Murad Ali Shah

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. Image: File

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said on Monday that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ouster from power is the voice of the entire country, he has to leave his seat now.

Speaking to the media, the chief minister expressed his hope that the elected representatives will cater to the voice of the people on the no-confidence motion against the premier, adding that the government’s coalition partners are blaming the government for bad governance.

The federal government is usurping the rights of the provinces, he alleged.

Responding to a question, the chief minister said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s long march against his government is not a protest but a picnic. “They are addressing to empty chairs at their protest sites,” he added.

He said that the Pakistan Peoples Party will remove the premier through constitutional means, further adding that the premier in his address today will repeat his narrative that he will spare no one.

Meanwhile, earlier, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that it is time for Imran Khan to resign otherwise he would have to when his long march reaches Islamabad.

The PPP chairman said this while addressing a mammoth crowd at Sujawal that welcomed the Awami long march. He said that this reception will be remembered in history of Sujawal.

“We have defeated General Zia and General Musharraf and now will defeat this puppet, selected, incompetent and illegitimate Imran Khan. Imran Khan made false promises and turned Pakistan in ruins in the name of change. The people of Karachi, Thatha, and now Sajawal have spoken and their demand is “GO SELECTED GO,” he said.

