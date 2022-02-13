Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 01:24 pm
PM iterates ‘zero tolerance’ against mob lynching after Khanewal incident

Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 01:24 pm

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Image: File

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Sunday took notice of the mob lynching incident in the Mian Channu area of Khanewal district.

In a tweet, he directed the Punjab police inspector general (IG) to submit a report on action taken against perpetrators involved in lynching and police officials who failed in their duty.

PM said the government has zero tolerance for anyone taking the law into his hands and mob lynching will be dealt ‘with full severity of the law’.

A man was stoned to death by a mob over alleged desecration of the Holy Quran in Jungle Dera village of Khanewal district on Saturday.

It was the first such killing after an identical incident in Sialkot, where a Sri Lan­kan national Priyantha Kumara was lynched by factory workers on December 3, 2021, for alleged blasphemy.

