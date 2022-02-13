PM iterates ‘zero tolerance’ against mob lynching after Khanewal incident

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Sunday took notice of the mob lynching incident in the Mian Channu area of Khanewal district.

In a tweet, he directed the Punjab police inspector general (IG) to submit a report on action taken against perpetrators involved in lynching and police officials who failed in their duty.

We have zero tolerance for anyone taking the law into their own hands & mob lynchings will be dealt with full severity of the law. Have asked Punjab IG for report on action taken against perpetrators of the lynching in MIan Channu & against the police who failed in their duty. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 13, 2022

PM said the government has zero tolerance for anyone taking the law into his hands and mob lynching will be dealt ‘with full severity of the law’.

Read more: Hijab Row: Why is Sherni trending on Twitter amid Hijab Controversy?

A man was stoned to death by a mob over alleged desecration of the Holy Quran in Jungle Dera village of Khanewal district on Saturday.

Read more: Pakistan disburses funds, first salary to widow of Priyantha Kumara