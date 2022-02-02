Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 06:05 pm

PM speaks with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, condemns attempted missile attack

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 06:05 pm

Prime Minister Imran Khan (L) Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (R). Image: File

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday had a telephone call with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in which he strongly condemned the recent attempted missile attack by Houthis against the UAE.

The prime minister commended the timely and effective air defence response of the UAE that saved valuable precious lives.

Read more: Pakistan strongly condemns attempted missile attack on UAE

He expressed abiding solidarity with the leadership, government and the people of the UAE and expressed deep concern at the recent escalation in attacks that have seriously threatened regional peace and security.

The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s abiding support for efforts to protect and promote regional peace and security through dialogue and diplomacy.

Read more: US to send warship, fighter jets to UAE after Yemen attacks

The two leaders also discussed bilateral cooperation and issues of mutual interest; and agreed to continue regular and close consultations at the highest level.

 

Read More

24 mins ago
UN complaint for asylum seeker 'tortured' in Greece

ATHENS - Activists said Wednesday they filed a UN complaint on behalf...
31 mins ago
Viral video: Snake handler captures the cobra even after being bitten

Snake handler Vava Suresh managed to capture a cobra despite being bitten...
38 mins ago
Misbah-ul-Haq explains why he picked Mohammad Rizwan to open in T20s

Misbah-ul-Haq, the former Pakistan captain and coach, explained his choice to promote...
39 mins ago
Govt striving for reducing line losses, curbing power theft: PM Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Wednesday said the government is...
44 mins ago
Hareem Shah flaunts a swollen lip from a half-done lip job in UK

Nothing seemed to be stopping renowned TikTok celebrity Hareem Shah from capturing...
45 mins ago
Russia plans no new virus rules despite case records

MOSCOW - Russia has no plans to introduce large-scale restrictions to reel...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

1 min ago
New CJP will have to cope with three major challenges of piles of pending cases, judges’ shortage & judiciary image  

After assuming the office of Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata...
Katrina Kaif
6 mins ago
Katrina Kaif to Mouni Roy, 4 Bollywood brides with gorgeous Mehendi

Brides often choose professional Mehendi artists with their aesthetic preferences in mind,...
insect tattoos
13 mins ago
‘I hate bugs’ says the man with 864 insect tattoos

A man from New York who set a Guinness World Record by...
18 mins ago
BTS RM’s brutal reply to Jungkook

BTS, a K-pop boy band, had a year full of accomplishments in...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600