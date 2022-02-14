PM to announce mega uplift package for South Punjab soon: Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar in Multan. Image: Radio Pakistan

MULTAN: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said Prime Minister Imran Khan would soon announce mega development package for South Punjab.

“The planning departments of federal and Punjab governments are working on the mega package for uplift of the neglected region of southern Punjab,” he said talking to media in Multan.

The minister said incumbent government had taken some historic decisions on political status and development of southern Punjab.

He said the government was practically working for establishment of south Punjab province.

About opposition’s no-confidence motion, he said the Pakistan Democratic Movement announced many campaigns against the present government but could not succeed.

On February 11, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had asked the opposition to support the constitutional amendment required for the creation of South Punjab province, if they were really sincere for the cause.

The foreign minister had criticised Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for not even responding to his letter on the subject.

He had said a report by the United Nations Development Program had also endorsed his viewpoint calling South Punjab the most backward region.