Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 11:56 pm
PML-Q expresses reservations about ‘a big political party’ of Pakistan Democratic Movement

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi calls on former president Asif Ali Zardari at Bilawal Hose in Lahore on Wednesday. Screengrab / Bol News

PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has expressed his reservation about a big political party of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

At the special invitation of Asif Ali Zardari, Elahi called on the former president at Bilawal Hose in Lahore on Wednesday night.

Asif Ali Zardari assured the PML-Q leadership of removing all its reservations and fulfilling all commitments. Earlier, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman also assured the PML-Q of doing away with all its concerns regarding a big party of the PMD.

The Maulana also met the Chaudhary brothers at their residence on Wednesday before Zardari’s meeting with Pervaiz Elahi.

The PML-Q and PPP have agreed to move further together and make unanimous decision about the political situation of the country. The both leaders also discussed other matters of mutual interests.

Asif Ali Zardari requested Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, who is also Punjab Assembly Speaker, to support the opposition in its efforts against the government.

The former president informed Elahi about the opposition decisions taken regarding the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Zardari again invited the PML-Q leadership to finalise the strategy.

The leadership of both parties have expressed full confidence in one another.

