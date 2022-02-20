PML-Q to keep options open

Instead of Moonis, such a statement of extending support to the government should have come from the top leadership and only after the party’s final decision about the looming no confidence motion against the leader of the house both in the National Assembly and the Punjab province, he said.

The parliamentary committee of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PMLQ) reportedly snubbed Chaudhry Moonis Elahi — the party’s lone federal minister and the heir apparent of Chaudhry Pervez Elahi – for giving a commitment to the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of standing by its senior coalition partner in case of a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, party sources told Bol News.

In a meeting held in Islamabad on February 16, the PMLQ’s Parliamentary Committee members asked their leadership to keep their options open for now as the process of consultations and meetings with the other political parties, including those in the opposition, continues, they said. “The Parliamentary Committee also unanimously allowed Speaker Punjab Assembly and the PMLQ Punjab President Pervez Elahi to take decisions on behalf of the party,” said a source, who attended the meeting.

Instead of Moonis, such a statement of extending support to the government should have come from the top leadership and only after the party’s final decision about the looming no confidence motion against the leader of the house both in the National Assembly and the Punjab province, he said.

“Several members, including Tariq Bashir Cheema, criticised the government and expressed concerns about the ever-increasing value of the US dollar against the rupee and hike in the prices of petrol, electricity and gas, besides the deteriorating situation of law and order in the province,” another source claimed.

In this situation, it is becoming difficult to continue supporting the PTI’s federal and Punjab governments, the sources said.

“We are unable to face our voters in constituencies as the commonman is suffering and we are failing to address their concerns.” one of the sources said.

When contacted Khadjia Umar, PMLQ’s legislator in the Punjab Assembly, she said that the parliamentary party raised concerns about the failure of the PTI government to address the problems faced by the masses, believing that the situation would only aggravate if not addressed in a timely manner. When asked whether Moonis Elahi was snubbed during the meeting, she declined to divulge details of the meeting. “I don’t want to go into details,” she said.

Senator Kamil Ali Agha said the parliamentary party members opined that the PTI government should address issues faced by the common people on a war footing. “The parliamentary party unanimously agreed that only Chaudhry Pervez Elahi can take the decision on behalf of the party. So, the final decision about the no confidence motion and other matters remains in his hands. We all will stand by his decision,” Senator Agha said.

All members of the Senate, the National Assembly and the Punjab Assembly, including Pervez Elahi, Moonis Elahi, Senator Kamil Ali Agha, MNAs Salik Hussain, Hussain Elahi, Hafiz Ammar Yasir, and Bao Rizwan attended the meeting.