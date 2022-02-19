Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

19th Feb, 2022. 02:03 pm
PM’s main concern is to educate youth of the country: Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib. Image: File

Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that Imran Khan is trying to ensure that no citizen remains deprived of education due to lack of resources, he was addressing a convocation ceremony in Faisalabad.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader maintained that the premiere’s main focus is to educate youth of the country.

Read more: PM Imran Khan to launch Scholarship Complaint Portal today

“In this regard, 2.6 million scholarships will be given to deserving students”, the minister announced.

Farrukh Habib also said that the PM has launched Scholarship Complaint Portal to ensure merit and transparency of the scholarship programs.

While stressing on the importance of technical education, the lawmaker said that the government is moving a step further towards the establishment of technical universities.

“We will provide 0.1 million scholarships for technical education”, he added.

