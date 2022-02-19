Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
19th Feb, 2022. 01:14 pm
PM’s visit to Russia to be a game-changer for bilateral ties: Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry. Image: Radio Pakistan

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday highlighted the significance of Prime Minister (PM) Imran’s Khan upcoming visit to Russia, terming it ‘great and game-changer for bilateral relations of the two countries’.

“It will be a great and game-changer visit, and by the grace of Allah Almighty, and now after China, Pakistan’s relations with Russia are going to get further strength,” he said while addressing media persons in Pind Dadan Khan.

He said it was happening after a gap of 23 years that Russia invited any Pakistani leader to Moscow, which reflected the premier’s high-stature and leadership qualities.

The minister said Russian President Vladimir Putin had extended great respect and regard to PM Imran Khan, which was rarely given to any leader.

He added that Imran Khan was of such high stature that his stance is always acknowledged at the global level whether it was on Islamophobia, regional or international issues.

He claimed there is no leader of Imran Khan’s stature in the country, terming all political opponents including Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Maryam Safdar, and Shehbaz Sharif ‘dwarfs’ in front of the PM.

He said opposition leaders have no credibility within the country and abroad due to their corrupt practices, and ‘no one is ready to listen to them.’

He asked Maryam Safdar to return the money looted by her family if she was a well-wisher of the country. “We have taken $1 billion from the IMF (International Monetary Fund) and the value of the apartment owned by Maryam’s brother Hassan Nawaz in London is also the same. If she brings that money back, it will really help overcome our challenges.”

The minister said the opposition has no guts and political prowess to bring a no-trust motion against the premier. “Those who are trying to bring no-confidence against us do not have the trust of their own family.”

Chaudhry said those who could not succeed in the Senate of Pakistan where they had a majority are not in the position to defeat the government in the National Assembly (NA). He dared the opposition to bring the no-trust motion tomorrow instead of any other day.

The minister expressed the confidence that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) governments in Punjab and centre did not face any threat from the opposition. “At this stage, no change will come anywhere because nobody leaves the government if it is strong.”

To a query, he responded, “[estranged] Jahangir Tareen will stand by the party and will not take any such decision which harms it.”

