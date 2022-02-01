PMSA apprehends Indian vessel poaching in Pak Economic Zone

Pakistan Maritime Security Agency has apprehended an Indian vessel poaching in Pakistani Exclusive Economic Zone along with crew members.

The vessel Satya Vati was apprehended during routine patrolling by PMSA on Monday.

Read more: East Pakistan’s decision to not merge with India validates Two-Nation Theory: Basit

The apprehended boat is being towed to Karachi for further legal proceedings as per Pakistani law and UN Convention on Law of the Sea.

Earlier, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad on Tuesday said India was using fake news to run a ‘wider disinformation campaign’ against Pakistan, including over the appointment of Sardar Masood as envoy to the United States.

The spokesperson stated this in response to a question regarding the reports carried by Indian media about the government’s appointment of Sardar Masood as ambassador to the US, APP reported.

Read more: Afghanistan seeks foreign investment in the agriculture sector

This is a part of the wider Indian disinformation campaign to malign Pakistan and those who represent Pakistan, by using fake news to make scandalous claims and baseless allegations,” he said.