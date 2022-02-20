Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

20th Feb, 2022. 06:48 pm
PMSA rounds up 31 Indian fishermen, seizes five boats

Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) has arrested 31 Indian fishermen during patrolling in Pakistan territorial waters. Image: File

Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) has arrested 31 Indian fishermen during patrolling in Pakistan territorial waters.

According to PMSA, five boats were also seized. The PMSA stated that the arrested fishermen were engaged in poaching well inside Pakistani maritime zone.

Read more: Balochistan’s sea areas to be divided into seven zones to stop illegal trawlers

The boats were towed to Karachi for further legal proceedings as per Pakistani law and the UN Convention on Law of the Sea.

Earlier, on February 2, 2022,  Pakistan Maritime Security Agency has apprehended an Indian vessel poaching in Pakistani Exclusive Economic Zone along with crew members.

The vessel Satya Vati was apprehended during routine patrolling by PMSA.

he apprehended boat is being towed to Karachi for further legal proceedings as per Pakistani law and UN Convention on Law of the Sea.

Earlier, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad on Tuesday said India was using fake news to run a ‘wider disinformation campaign’ against Pakistan, including over the appointment of Sardar Masood as envoy to the United States.

The spokesperson stated this in response to a question regarding the reports carried by Indian media about the government’s appointment of Sardar Masood as ambassador to the US, APP reported.

Read more: Pakistan should learn from ‘Chinese miracle’

This is a part of the wider Indian disinformation campaign to malign Pakistan and those who represent Pakistan, by using fake news to make scandalous claims and baseless allegations,” he said.

