Police rule FIA

Offices of the agency have become centres of lucrative postings for the Police Service of Pakistan officers

One of Pakistan’s ace crime-fighting arm — the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) — itself has fallen prey to a scam in which its top – read lucrative — positions are awarded to the officers of the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) rather than from the ranks of the agency.

The PSP, being a federal entity, allows its officers to enjoy more perks and privileges while serving in the FIA, unlike their batch-mates who serve in the provinces.

The elite PSP officers, over the years, have strengthened their presence in the FIA because their Director General would always bring his own team there. Later, many of the PSP officers are absorbed in the FIA as permanent employees, while others go back to the police department.

Since the time the FIA was established in 1974 through an Act, the agency has had 40 Director Generals — all belonging to the PSP cadre, barring Major General (Retd) Inayatullah Khan Niazi who had held the office of DG FIA after his retirement from the Army in 1997. But he resigned a few months later.

It is amazing that in nearly 50 years, not a single FIA officer could achieve the feat of heading the agency. In fact, the FIA officials couldn’t even get additional charge of the coveted post of DG, the primary reason for that is said to be the discriminatory rules of the agency.

Section 4 of the FIA Act says, (1), the superintendents of the agency shall vest in the Federal Government and (2) the administration of the Agency shall vest in the Director General, who shall exercise in respect of the agency, the powers of an Inspector General of Police under the Police Act 1861 (V of 1861) as may be prescribed by rules.

Only four officials from the FIA (cadre) service have managed to become Additional Director Generals (ADGs) so far, including the PPP’s stalwart and former Interior Minister Rehman Malik, Haji Muhammad Azam, Nawaz-ul-Haq Nadeem and Basharat Shahzad. Only Basharat Shahzad is still in the service whereas the others have retired.

But according to FIA officials, if rules are the major guide, then how could a retired general get his appointment as its DG. “So, the bottom line is, that it is entirely up to the federal government to appoint any person as DG,” said a senior FIA official while speaking on condition of anonymity. “This discrimination goes on even during appointments within the organization, as heads of the FIA have always preferred appointing PSP officers on important posts, ignoring the deserving FIA officers.”

At the moment, there are nine seats of Grade-21 in the FIA and only Basharat Shahzad from the ranks is serving against a post whereas the rest of the eight seats are occupied by the PSP officers which include ADGs Anti-Corruption Wing (ACW), Cyber Crimes Wing (CCW), Economic Crime Wing (ECW), Immigration Wing, North [Punjab and KPK], South [Sindh and Balochistan] and Administration Wing, etc.

It is important to note here that as per the PSP (Composition, Cadre and Seniority) Rules of 1985, the cadre strength of PSP officers in the FIA includes a director general, an additional director general, eight directors and 25 deputy directors. That is an extremely lop-sided equation whereas in reality the ratio of appointments should be 70:30

According to a letter issued from the Prime Minister’s secretariat in 2007, appointments to BS-20 posts in FIA will be allocated between PSPand FIA cadres in the ratio of 70:30 respectively. At the moment, there are total 26 seats of Grade-20 in FIA but the FIA officials have only three posts to themselves with Director Balochistan Zone Abdul Hameed Bhutto, Director Coordination FIA North Sajid Akram and Director Technical Shuja Naveed working on them.

The rest of the posts namely Director Punjab Zone-I, Director Punjab Zone-II, Director Sindh Zone-I, Director Sindh Zone-II, Director Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), Director Islamabad Zone, Director Counter Terrorism Wing, Director National Central Bureau (Interpol), Director of PISCES program, Director of Immigration, Director of AHS, Director Cyber Crime Wing, Director of Law, Director of I&M, Director of IPR, Director of Administration, etc are all occupied by the PSP officers.

In grade 18 and 19, the ratio of seats is equally shared at 50 per cent each between the FIA and the PSP, whereas in grade 17 the ratio is 60:40 in favour of the FIA.

Currently, there are 26 total seats of Grade-19 in FIA. Only seven FIA officials — Qazi Hameed, Tariq Pervaiz. Chaudhry Muhammad Ahmad, Inam Gandapur, Shahid Hassan, Khalid Anees and Abuzar Sibtain — are serving on these posts while the rest are from the PSP.

A senior PSP official, posted at FIA, told Bol News that FIA has a small number of officials in higher grades, so how could they be given more seats. He said that every FIA official from grade-19 and above is posted at a certain post and it’s the discretion of the DG to appoint any official to wherever he feels appropriate.

According to Altaf Arain, a retired Grade-20 FIA officer, the PSP officers who are working in the supervisory capacity in majority of the cases, lack experience and training required to investigate white collar crimes. He lamented that during their service, the PSP officers are not even taught about techniques to trace or detect money laundering, cyber-crimes or banking frauds.

“The FIA is a specialised investigation agency, dealing with white collar crimes and scams which essentially require the services of experienced and trained officers to efficiently deal with such crimes,” he said. “Police officers only know how to deal with law and order and hardcore crimes like murder, dacoity, robberies and terrorism.”

According to Altaf, these PSP officers are not even made aware in detail about the FIA Act during their training at the Civil Services Academy or at the National Police Academy. “But despite that, they are always welcomed in FIA by their PSP bosses.”

In 2016, the FIA officials resisted the appointment of PSPs in the agency. Acting on a petition filed by Altaf Arain and other FIA officials of Karachi, the then chief justice of Supreme Court Justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali took a suo-motu notice of the ‘illegal’ postings of PSP officers.

The Establishment Division, however, defended the PSP appointments in the FIA. “The PSP officers are posted at the PSP posts only for a specific tenure borne on the PSP cadre (BS-18 to BS-22). Hence, neither is this absorbtion/induction nor deputation of PSP officers in the FIA,” it contested.

Later on, the suo-moto notice was withdrawn after the then DG FIA Bashir Ahmed Memon assured the highest court that they will settle the matter internally.

Altaf noted with disgust that most of the times, compromised candidates of the PSP cadre were brought in FIA and subsequently they indulged in more corrupt practices. He said the maximum punishment a PSP officer would get for corruption was that he was sent back to the police department. “We haven’t seen a single case registered against any PSP officer during his service at FIA whereas many FIA officers have received punishments for committing even minor crimes.”

Altaf also questioned the ability of PSP officers to efficiently serve in FIA and argued that if they’re so capable of handling these complex cases of money laundering, white collar crimes then why don’t they go to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) which is also mandated to investigate such cases. “Like Army, Navy, Air Force and Police, FIA is also a specialized force and it should be treated like that,” he emphasised.

However, former DG FIA Tariq Parvez disagreed with Altaf’s views and said PSP is a federal service like the FIA. “The PSP officers bring lots of experience and expertise of investigations to the FIA like evidence collection, dealing with CRPC, PPC etc.”

“True there is a huge difference in the basic investigation techniques of Police and FIA, but both have many common things too.”

But Parvez, who remained DG FIA from 2005 to 2009, admitted that investigating white collar crimes is a tough task and that’s why officers from various cadres having their expertise in financial matters are posted at FIA.

To a question, he said officers of PSP cadre should have experience of investigating white collar crimes before their postings at FIA.

“There should be a proper orientation of PSP officers before their postings at FIA. A PSP officer should join FIA at the SP level so he could have more field experience rather than performing a supervisory rule in grade-20 or above.”

The former DG said that, unfortunately, due to political connections, sometimes irrelevant people also got posted in FIA, even from the malaria eradication department.

However, Parvez said he doesn’t think appointment of PSP officers at the FIA is any discrimination with the FIA service officials as their ‘priorities’ and exposure are quite different.

To another question, the former DG said any FIA officer should become DG but only on merit. “Performance should be the criteria for the appointment of DG rather than the cadre.”