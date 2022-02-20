Polio-free Pakistan on the cards

Pakistan made a remarkable stride in its fight to eradicate polio within its geographical boundaries as no case was reported in the country during the last one year from Jan 27, 2021 till date.

The accomplishment has not only brought smiles on the faces of hundreds of thousands of front-line health workers but has also raised hopes of making the country free from the disease, which at the global level remained endemic only in two countries — Pakistan and Afghanistan.

“In January 2021 a case of polio was detected in Balochistan and till date no other case of infection is reported, reflecting hard work and committed efforts of 380,000 polio workers of the country”, remarked Abdul Basit, coordinator Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He termed the development a good omen for achieving the goal of making the country polio free.

“For the first time we reached a point of containing the polio virus contagion to zero level throughout the year raising hopes of wiping out the disease from the country”, Basit added.

He said such accomplishments also raise the morale of the team workers who have rendered great sacrifices for the cause of making Pakistan free from polio.

Martyred workers

During the last one decade from 2012, around 88 polio workers and policemen have embraced martyrdom due to targeted killings by militants. The majority of the incidents took place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Around 111 workers were injured due to the attacks and seven kidnapped, he informed.

In the most recent polio immunization campaign launched in January 2022, a policeman guarding a two-member team in the Kohat district was killed in an armed attack by militants.

The coordinator EOC said that “Despite making headway in fight against polio, challenges still exist for the re-occurrence of the disease and because of that fact we are not complacent over the feat. Our biggest challenge is prevalence of the virus in neighbouring Afghanistan where the first case of virus in the current year was reported on Jan 23, 2022 at Paktika province which is close to the Pakistan border”.

Basit said cross-border movement of people and transport between Pakistan and Afghanistan is a continuous threat that could re-spread the disease in the region. Similarly, environmental samples in the southern districts of Bannu and Lakki Marwat found presence of poliovirus in the sanitation water which is also a matter of serious concern, he added.

The previous record of poliovirus indicates fluctuation in infection moving in zigzag movement from 2015 to 2022. In 2015 a total number of 54 cases of polio were reported in Pakistan that reduced to 20 cases in 2016 and to eight cases in 2017, he remarked.

However, in 2018, the number of polio cases showed an increase from eight to 12 and took an alarming leap in 2019 by reaching up to 147 cases. While keeping in view the variation in cases regarding polio, “We have to keep in mind that polio eradication still needs a lot of hard work and dedication”, Basit urged.

The news of no polio case in the country also served as a source of jubilation and pride for Shumaila Rehmani, a polio worker from Rawalpindi whose hard work impressed Bill Gates who appreciated the lady for her struggle against polio. On the eve of World Polio Day on October 24, 2021, Bill Gates shared a video on social media in which he observed “I will share the story of one of these dedicated polio fighters in Pakistan”.

“This is a very happy tiding for a person who is fully involved in fight against polio”, said Shumaila while expressing her joy over the achievement. For achieving this goal, “I and all the polio workers in the country have done a lot of hard work”, she expressed.

Shumaila said non-cooperative attitude of parents and absence of children at homes is a big challenge for polio workers to cover all the children during immunization campaign. She also insisted for strict surveillance at the Pak-Afghan border to curb the transmission of virus from Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, for Abdullah, a Peshawar dweller and father of a polio-affected daughter, the news of non-occurrence of polio case was a source of satisfaction for him. He said, “While observing the hardship and difficulties faced by my daughter, I don’t want to see more children affected by the disease and became happy on hearing the news”.

Abdullah said he neglected polio vaccination and has suffered a lot after his daughter contracted polio. “Parents should not give attention to propaganda against polio vaccination and get their children immunized against this disease which is very problematic both for the affected people and their family members as well”, said Abdullah.

He said the achievement of non-reporting of any polio case has raised hopes that the country will soon become free from this disease and the future of the new generation will be safe from permanent disability.—APP