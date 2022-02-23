Politicians express grief over demise of senior PPP leader Rehman Malik

Rehman Malik passes away in Islamabad due to Covid-19 complications. Image: File

Pakistan Peoples Party’s senior leader and former interior minister Rehman Malik has passed away in Islamabad on Wednesday due to Covid-19 complications. He was 70 years old.

Malik had tested positive for the coronavirus in January. He was on a ventilator recently after his health deteriorated due to Covid-related complications.

His spokesperson Riaz Ali Turi confirmed the sad news on Twitter earlier today.

Deeply devasted to say that Former Interior Minister, PPP' senior leader Abdul Rehman Malik passed away. Sorrow, pain and grief are indescribable. All are requested to pray for his soul. — Riaz Ali Turi (@RiazToori) February 22, 2022

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry also took to Twitter and lauded for Malik’s services in Hudaibiya Paper Mills case investigations.

““The Hudaibiya Paper Mills case was investigated under his leadership, although justice has not yet been done, but the investigation revealed such modern methods of corruption that people were amazed,” said Chaudhry.

رحمنٰ ملک انتقال کرگئے إِنَّا لِلَّٰهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ ، حدیبیہ کیس میں ان کی سربراہی میں تفتیش ہوئ اگرچہ اس پر انصاف ابھی تک نہیں ہوا لیکن اس تفتیش نے کرپشن کے ایسے ماڈرن طریقے ظاہر کئے کہ لوگ حیران رہ گئے، خدا غریق رحمت کرے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 23, 2022

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan also expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of the PPP leader.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also prayed for the departed soul. Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid also expressed grief on the demise of Rehman Malik.

سابق وزیر داخلہ و رہنما پیپلز پارٹی رحمن ملک کے انتقال پر دکھ اورافسوس کااظہار کرتا ہوں رحمن ملک کے لواحقین اور خاندان کے دیگر افراد کے کیساتھ اظہار تعزیت رحمن ملک کی رحلت کی خبر سن کر دکھ ہوا۔ خاندان کے غم میں برابر کے شریک ہیں۔

1/2 — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) February 23, 2022

“I am deeply saddened by the demise of former Interior Minister Rehman Malik. May Allah forgive him and grant patience to his family. Ameen,” said PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal.

سابق وزیر داخلہ رحمن ملک کے انتقال پہ دلی صدمہ ہوا- اللہ تعالی ان کی مغفرت فرمائے اور ان کے اہل خانہ کو صبر جمیل عطا فرمائے آمین! pic.twitter.com/rCiz3WL6Pw — Ahsan Iqbal (@betterpakistan) February 22, 2022

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif are also saddened to learn about the passing of PPP leader Rehman Malik.