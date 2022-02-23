Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 11:38 am
Politicians express grief over demise of senior PPP leader Rehman Malik

Rehman Malik rejects 'baseless and wild allegations'

Rehman Malik passes away in Islamabad due to Covid-19 complications. Image: File

Pakistan Peoples Party’s senior leader and former interior minister Rehman Malik has passed away in Islamabad on Wednesday due to Covid-19 complications. He was 70 years old.

Read more: Rehman Malik appeals to Afghanistan interior minister to arrest TTP’s Ikramullah

Malik had tested positive for the coronavirus in January. He was on a ventilator recently after his health deteriorated due to Covid-related complications.

His spokesperson Riaz Ali Turi confirmed the sad news on Twitter earlier today.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry also took to Twitter and lauded for Malik’s services in Hudaibiya Paper Mills case investigations.

““The Hudaibiya Paper Mills case was investigated under his leadership, although justice has not yet been done, but the investigation revealed such modern methods of corruption that people were amazed,” said Chaudhry.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan also expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of the PPP leader.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also prayed for the departed soul. Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid also expressed grief on the demise of Rehman Malik.

“I am deeply saddened by the demise of former Interior Minister Rehman Malik. May Allah forgive him and grant patience to his family. Ameen,” said PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal.

Read more: Drop scene of legal battle between Cynthia Richie, Rehman Malik

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif are also saddened to learn about the passing of PPP leader Rehman Malik.

