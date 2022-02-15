Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
15th Feb, 2022. 11:20 am
Portugal reports 8,463 new COVID-19 cases

15th Feb, 2022. 11:20 am
portugal

Image: Reuters

LISBON – Portugal registered 8,463 new COVID-19 cases and 35 more deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the national counts to 3,093,723 and 20,565 respectively, the country’s Directorate General of Health said Monday.

The daily epidemiological bulletin showed that 2,364 people are currently hospitalized, of which 148 are in intensive care units.

Read more: COVID-19 hospitalizations hit 10-month high in Portugal

The Portuguese government said Monday that in the upcoming government meeting this week, it will assess together with health experts the “status point” of the pandemic situation in the country to determine whether to ease the current COVID-19 restrictions.

 

