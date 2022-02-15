Portugal reports 8,463 new COVID-19 cases

LISBON – Portugal registered 8,463 new COVID-19 cases and 35 more deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the national counts to 3,093,723 and 20,565 respectively, the country’s Directorate General of Health said Monday.

The daily epidemiological bulletin showed that 2,364 people are currently hospitalized, of which 148 are in intensive care units.

