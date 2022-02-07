Powershow: PM Imran to address public gathering in Faisalabad on Feb 9

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to visit Faisalabad on February 9 to kick off Insaf Health Card in the district/division and hold a public gathering, confirmed state minister for information Farrukh Habib

The state minister for information in a press conference said that in view of the election campaign for the upcoming local bodies elections, the premier has decided to initiate ‘Awami Rabita Muhim’. We are making plans for the premier’s address all over the country. We have made formulated a strategy for the local bodies’ elections – we have made boards for tickets, he said.

“In the coming times we will see premier addressing people all over the country,” he said. “We have not stopped our allies from meeting leaders of the opposition.”

Read more: 30 million families to benefit under Naya Pakistan Sehat Programme: CM Buzdar

Habib said that no final date for the Punjab Local Bodies have been announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan yet. The minister took a jibe at the leadership of opposition parties meeting one another. “Those who used to claim to drag people on streets are now having lunches.”

The state minister for information said that a common man now can avail health facilities costing for a million completely free. He said that right after Faisalabad, the medical facility will be provided to the people of Sargodha and Gujranwala region.

Read more: Sindh should provide ‘Sehat Insaaf Cards’ to promote health says Murad

“After Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, every citizen of the Punjab province will be given the medical facility,” he said.