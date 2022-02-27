Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 02:42 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

PPP long march: Bilawal announces to attack government after reaching Islamabad

Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 02:42 pm

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Image: File

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he will attack the undemocratic government after reaching Islamabad with his long march starting from Karachi today (Sunday).

Speaking at a public rally, the PPP chairman said that the ‘selected’ premier has to go home now, as his every claim is a pack of lies.  “We have started our march from the city of Quaid, we will attack the government on reaching Islamabad,” he said. “With Opposition position parties, the PPP is playing a pivotal role in sending selected premier packing.”

Bilawal said that an incompetent person has taken the rights of the people of Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that the country runs on the efforts of the people of Pakistan but unfortunately, the government has stolen from them. “We will protect the rights of every Pakistani under the constitution of 1973.”

The PPP chairman said that despite hands tied, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah is serving the people of Sindh and Karachi.

Read more: Fazl urges Zardari to delay long march to dispel impression of division

Meanwhile, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has urged the former president Asif Ali Zardari to postpone the long march of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) which is planned to commence from February 27, sources told Bol News.

In the first meeting between both leaders on Monday since PPP uncoupled from the opposition’s alliance, Fazl urged Zardari to postpone PPP’s long march as it would convey the impression that the opposition is divided.

Sources said that the PDM chief advised the PPP co-chairman to join the alliance’s long march instead of taking one out separately.

Read more: Fawad challenges opposition to hold long march on Islamabad

Further, both leaders also have varying opinions on where to bring a no-confidence motion first, Punjab or National Assembly (NA). Sources said that PDM wants to bring a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan first while Zardari initially wants to damage the government’s position in the Punjab assembly.

Read More

3 hours ago
Evacuation of Pakistanis from Ukraine to complete within couple of days

Pakistani Ambassador in Ukraine Retired Major General Noel Israel Khokhar on Sunday...
3 hours ago
Prime suspect in journalist Ather Mateen’s murder case arrested

KARACHI: Police have claimed to have arrested the prime suspect involved in...
4 hours ago
We are resolute in commitment to country’s security: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Commemorating the Operation Swift Retort on its third anniversary, Prime Minister...
5 hours ago
PAF releases song to pay tribute to Operation Swift Retort heroes

The Pakistan Air Force has released a song to pay tribute to...
6 hours ago
Operation Swift Retort testament to professionalism of Pakistan armed forces: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The media wing of Pakistan military, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR)...
6 hours ago
Police failure

KARACHI: Police are still groping in the dark as they have failed...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

BTS
2 mins ago
BTS breaks two records as ‘Dynamite’ surpasses 1.4 billion views on YouTube

BTS is making waves with its recent accomplishments, as the K-pop group's...
Wendy William
4 mins ago
Wendy Williams raises concerns after failing to attend doctor’s appointments

Wendy Williams' health issues have worried close friends, as she avoids doctor...
Linda Evangelista
6 mins ago
Linda Evangelista removes her mask for the first time since discussing botched surgery

Linda Evangelista, a former supermodel, doesn't want to hide anymore and was...
7 mins ago
‘We’ve come to hold PPP accountable for its 15-year governance in Sindh’

SHIKARPUR: Foreign Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi on...
Adsence Ad 300X600