PPP long march: Bilawal announces to attack government after reaching Islamabad

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he will attack the undemocratic government after reaching Islamabad with his long march starting from Karachi today (Sunday).

Speaking at a public rally, the PPP chairman said that the ‘selected’ premier has to go home now, as his every claim is a pack of lies. “We have started our march from the city of Quaid, we will attack the government on reaching Islamabad,” he said. “With Opposition position parties, the PPP is playing a pivotal role in sending selected premier packing.”

Bilawal said that an incompetent person has taken the rights of the people of Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that the country runs on the efforts of the people of Pakistan but unfortunately, the government has stolen from them. “We will protect the rights of every Pakistani under the constitution of 1973.”

The PPP chairman said that despite hands tied, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah is serving the people of Sindh and Karachi.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has urged the former president Asif Ali Zardari to postpone the long march of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) which is planned to commence from February 27, sources told Bol News.

In the first meeting between both leaders on Monday since PPP uncoupled from the opposition’s alliance, Fazl urged Zardari to postpone PPP’s long march as it would convey the impression that the opposition is divided.

Sources said that the PDM chief advised the PPP co-chairman to join the alliance’s long march instead of taking one out separately.

Further, both leaders also have varying opinions on where to bring a no-confidence motion first, Punjab or National Assembly (NA). Sources said that PDM wants to bring a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan first while Zardari initially wants to damage the government’s position in the Punjab assembly.