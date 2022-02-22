Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 12:23 pm
PPP not giving us jobs and has ruined everything, claims Mustafa Kamal

Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal. Image: File

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal claimed on Tuesday that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was not giving jobs to the people of Sindh and had ruined everything.

Speaking to the media, the former Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) – now MQM-Pakistan — leader said, “PPP is not giving us jobs, everything is ruined.”

Remembering the old MQM days in Sindh, particularly in Karachi, he said that “the party which was formed in the name of Muhajirs gave several thousand strike calls.”

“If 300,000 people had sat on the road on one call, the problem would have been solved.”

According to Kamal, in 40 years, there was not a single strike on the abolition of the quota system. “Mustafa Kamal has not closed the city on a single issue.”

“The quota system has been applied to us for life,” complained Kamal.

Last month, Kamal had lambasted the discriminatory policies of PPP in Sindh and had said that the elders of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had become habitual of dividing the country and not accepting a united Pakistan.

He was addressing the party’s general workers convention at a ground in PECH Society.

