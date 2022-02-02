Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 01:27 pm

PPP not sincere in devolution as it will weaken its power: Khawaja Izhar

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 01:27 pm
Sindh govt is running away from courts on fake domicile issue: Khawaja Izhar

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Khawaja Izhar said on Wednesday that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is not sincere in the devolution of power as it will weaken its hold over local elected representatives.

Speaking in a press conference, the MQM-P leader said that he fails to understand what problem does PPP has in giving powers to the local representatives. “If a Union Council representative has a monthly developmental budget of Rs50 Lakh to 1 Crore under his mandate. What is wrong with it,” he said.

The mandate of an MPA is to give input in legislation, under the constitution they don’t have any constitutional obligation for development budget, he said. The former opposition leader said that the PPP government is marred with serious corruption allegations under its over a decade-long tenure, he said.

Read more: Local bodies minister briefs Sindh cabinet on agreement with JI

Izhar said that the PPP government in the past has been dismissed for financial malpractices and extra-judicial killings.  “It is time for the Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to implement the Supreme Court in its true letter and spirit,” he added.

Read more: Sindh Local Bodies Act: PPP-PSP talks fail once again

The MQM-P leader said that his party has taken the Sindh government to the court on alleged fake domicile cases, census, extra powers to the civil servants, and non-provision of jobs in Karachi police to the local youth.

“We won’t allow the dictatorship under the name of democracy to work for long,” he said.

 

Read More

3 hours ago
New accountability advisor Abbasi in Lahore to review high-profile cases

LAHORE: After several changes in sugar inquiry team including the investigation officers...
3 hours ago
Justice Umar Ata Bandial takes oath as CJP

ISLAMABAD: Justice Umar Ata Bandial was sworn in as the new Chief...
4 hours ago
Sindh Local Bodies Act: PPP-PSP talks fail once again

KARACHI: Talks between the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Sarzameen Party...
15 hours ago
If Imran Khan can roam freely, other prisoners should be set free too: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Calling Prime Minister Imran Khan "the biggest thief of the country",...
15 hours ago
Turbat students protest against PMC rules, threaten to block CPEC highway

TURBAT: Medical Alliance Committee Kech rallied in front of Atashad Degree College,...
17 hours ago
BLA terrorist arrested in Bolan District

Counter Terrorism Department of Police on Tuesday arrested a member of proscribed...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Sajal Aly Ahad Raza Mir
6 mins ago
Sajal Aly does not want to part ways with Ahad Raza Mir; take a look!

Actress Sajal Aly has once again shunned her separation rumours with Ahad...
19 mins ago
Indian forces martyr another Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

The killing spree in Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) continues...
25 mins ago
Local bodies minister briefs Sindh cabinet on agreement with JI

KARACHI: Sindh Local bodies Minister Nasir Hussain Shah briefed the Sindh cabinet...
Rihanna expecting baby girl
43 mins ago
Rihanna leaves fans guessing gender of the baby after she drops hint

Pop singer Rihanna, who left fans overjoyed with the news of her...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600