PPP not sincere in devolution as it will weaken its power: Khawaja Izhar

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Khawaja Izhar said on Wednesday that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is not sincere in the devolution of power as it will weaken its hold over local elected representatives.

Speaking in a press conference, the MQM-P leader said that he fails to understand what problem does PPP has in giving powers to the local representatives. “If a Union Council representative has a monthly developmental budget of Rs50 Lakh to 1 Crore under his mandate. What is wrong with it,” he said.

The mandate of an MPA is to give input in legislation, under the constitution they don’t have any constitutional obligation for development budget, he said. The former opposition leader said that the PPP government is marred with serious corruption allegations under its over a decade-long tenure, he said.

Izhar said that the PPP government in the past has been dismissed for financial malpractices and extra-judicial killings. “It is time for the Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to implement the Supreme Court in its true letter and spirit,” he added.

The MQM-P leader said that his party has taken the Sindh government to the court on alleged fake domicile cases, census, extra powers to the civil servants, and non-provision of jobs in Karachi police to the local youth.

“We won’t allow the dictatorship under the name of democracy to work for long,” he said.