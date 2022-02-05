Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

05th Feb, 2022. 04:31 pm
PPP, PML-N come to consensus on discussion for another no-confidence motion against PM

Web Desk BOL News

PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari along with Bilawal arrived at the residence of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore. PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz was also present on the occasion. Image: File

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto said on Tuesday that they and Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) have agreed on developing consensus on another no-confidence motion against [Prime Minister] Imran Khan.

PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari along with Bilawal arrived at the residence of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore. PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz was also present on the occasion.

Speaking to the media after the ‘breakthrough’ meeting, Bilawal said PPP and PML-N have agreed to develop consensus on bringing a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan. He added that both opposition parties will have further discussion on the roadmap.

He said the incumbent government has lost the confidence of the people, claiming that the ouster of the prime minister has become the desire of the masses. Bilawal said like the people, time has come that the Parliament must also show no-confidence in Imran Khan.

He said, “We have put forward each other’s  plans. PPP and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) have welcomed the long marches of each other.”

Speaking on the occasion, the PML-N president said every party has its agenda but they have talked at length on the national agenda according to the wish of the people.

He said all constitutional, legal, and political options must be immediately utilised to get rid of the government. Shehbaz said they will put the option of no-confidence motion before the party leadership and then introduce it before PDM.

He added some options have been discussed to bring unison in both long marches however more discussion needs to be done.

