PPP to make PM Imran accountable on Feb 27, says Bilawal

MULTAN: Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Thursday that his party will make Prime Minister Imran Khan accountable before the masses when its march will reach Islamabad from Karachi on February 27.

Speaking at a public rally, the PPP chairperson said that the transparency international report declared Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government as the most corrupt government ever in the country.

President Zardari, Asifa, and I are in the country. Catch us if you can. We will be exonerated from all allegations you have leveled against us. We respectfully got acquitted from all charges in the past, he said.

“The history has given its verdict for us. Musharraf has become a runaway traitor. Those who are saying it now will have the same fate,” the PPP chairman said. “Rather than addressing the masses’ problem the government is issuing appreciation certificates among themselves.”

Bilawal said that the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan will show the real opinion of the masses on this government.

Taking a jibe at the Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that if his performance was really well why didn’t he give a certificate to him. “By not giving certificate to the rest of the cabinet members Khan sahib has shown his no confidence against them,” he said.

Bilawal said that the entire nation is paying the price of the incompetence of the government, in reference to Senator Faisal Vawda’s disqualification he said: “One of their wickets has already fallen before the march.”

He said that on the call of a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the nation will see who stands with them and who comprises to stay with the government.