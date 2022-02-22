A Sessions Court on Tuesday extended pre-arrest bail of former director-general of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Bashir Memon in three inquiries and restrained the agency from arresting him till March 15.

Read more: LHC stops FIA from taking coercive measures against ex-FIA director general

Memon along with his counsel appeared before the court on the expiry of his bail.

His counsel complained to the court that the FIA had not provided them copies of complete documents of the inquiries. He said defence would not be able to file its reply without going through a complete record against the petitioner.

Additional District & Sessions Judge Yasin Shaheen directed the FIA to provide the complete record to the defence and extended the pre-arrest bail of Memon till March 15.

Read more: FIA starts probe against former DG Bashir Memon

The FIA initiated three inquiries against its former head on charges of money laundering, fraud and aiding a suspect wanted in a financial crime case.

Memon argued that all the inquiries initiated against him were baseless and politically motivated.