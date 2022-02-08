President Arif Alvi approves appointment of three additional judges in PHC

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday approved the appointment of three additional judges in Peshawar High Court (PHC).

Kamran Hayat Mian Khel, Mohammad Ijaz Khan and Mohammad Fahim Wali had been appointed additional judges in Peshawar High Court for one year. The appointment was made under Article 175 of the Constitution of Pakistan, said Radio Pakistan.

Last month, Justice Ayesha Malik took oath as the first woman judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The former chief justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed had administered the oath to her at a ceremony in Islamabad.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had also congratulated Justice Ayesha Malik on becoming the first woman judge of the Supreme Court.

Justice Ayesha studied in Pakistan and abroad, including Harvard Law School in the United States. She was an associate of former chief election commissioner and eminent jurist Justice Fakhruddin Ibrahim, and worked with him as an assistant for about four years, from 1997 to 2001.

The judge, 55, has also been a part of the law firm of which Justice Qazi Faez Isa is a founder.

Justice Ayesha is an expert in constitutional, banking, tax and human rights issues.