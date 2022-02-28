President Arif Alvi calls for promoting IT related education

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi has underlined the need for promoting the IT related education to take the country forward on the path of development.

Addressing the 14th convocation of Sarhad University of Science and Technology in Islamabad on Monday, he said there are great prospects of employment in this field. He pointed out that only in the field of cyber security, the world would require about eighty million people by 2030.

The President also called for a paradigm shift in the education sector saying online education should be promoted in order to substantially produce the IT skilled manpower.

Expressing satisfaction over the online education policy of Higher Education Commission, he said this will also make the education inexpensive.

President Arif Alvi said the Chinese side during the visit of Prime Minister to Beijing expressed interest to shift the chip manufacturing plant to Pakistan in a matter of one year. Given the demand in the IT sector, he said, we have to produce the manpower on fast track basis.

Advising the youth to become achievers, the President said they should also remain on the guard and not allow destabilization of the country. He said Pakistan has successfully waged a war against terrorism. He said we also open heartedly hosted millions of Afghan refugees for forty years. He said there is no precedence of such a hospitality in the world and our people should be proud of it.