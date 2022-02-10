Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 03:09 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

President Arif Alvi phones families of 18 martyred soldiers for condolence

Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 03:09 pm
President Alvi advises NBP to pay Rs500,000 to bank fraud victim

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday telephones the grieved families of 18 soldiers who had martyred in different terrorist attacks in the country.

The president paid tribute to the sacrifices of the martyred soldiers and prayed for strength to their families to bear the loss.

He said the whole nation was proud of and owed to the sacrifices of the soldiers for their motherland.

The president interacted with the families of the martyred soldiers of the terrorist attack in Naushki, including Captain Muhammad Bilal Khalid, Lance Naik Inayatullah, and Sepoy Waheed Ali.

Read more: 4 soldiers martyred during exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

The president condoled with the families of sepoys Sajid Ali, Naheed Iqbal and Muhammad Ziaullah Khan who martyred in a terror attack on February 5.

He also interacted with the families of sepoys Muhammad Sumair and Ajab Noor.

President Alvi also telephoned the families of 10 soldiers martyred in Kech on January 25, including Naik Waqas Ahmed, sepoys Zafar Iqbal, Naveed Ghafoor, Adnan Mustafa, Zain Ali, Muhammad Shahzad Hussain, Farhan Ahsan Tariq, Mahboob Ali, Arsalan Manzoor and Muhammad Yasir.

Read More

3 hours ago
Woman had nail hammered into head to 'guarantee' baby boy

PESHAWAR: A pregnant Pakistani woman had a nail hammered into her head...
3 hours ago
PM Imran lauds Murad Saeed’s communication ministry for outstanding performance

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday lauded Federal Communication Minister Murad...
3 hours ago
Peace restored in Afghanistan after 40 years, says Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said peace had been restored...
4 hours ago
PM Imran Khan making Pakistan an Islamic welfare state: Fawad Chaudhry

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said the country's economy...
4 hours ago
Pakistan’s space programme destroyed by ‘Imran Niazi’: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said Pakistan’s...
5 hours ago
Federal govt employees to get 15pct disparity allowance from next month

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to give 15 per cent disparity...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Justin
43 seconds ago
Trudeau slams trucker protests as copycat convoys spread

OTTAWA - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lambasted trucker-led protests that have...
Alia Bhatt
2 mins ago
Little girl imitates Alia Bhatt’s dialogue perfectly from Gangubai Kathiawadi

In this viral video, a little kid imitating Alia's words from the...
arcelormittal
8 mins ago
ArcelorMittal returns to profit as raw material prices soar

PARIS: Global steel giant ArcelorMittal reported on Thursday a record annual profit for...
unilever
12 mins ago
Unilever warns of rising costs as profits rise

LONDON - British consumer goods group Unilever on Thursday logged a rising...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600